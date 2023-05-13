Create New Account
Flashbaxk: General Douglas MacArthur Bio
A Walter Cronkite biography review for the city of Norfolk of the career of General Douglas MacArthur, perhaps the greatest general in United States Army history by many standards.  His life serves as a very serious contrast of excellence versus the gender bent traitors running the US military in our 21st century. MacArthur was part of America's greatness, and his courage and shining example of trying to do right as GOD gave him the light to do it, should  NOT be forgotten. 

It is my understanding that copyright expired.  If not, only then will it be taken down.  Thanks.

 

armygeneral macarthuramerican greatness

