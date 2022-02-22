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Devils Prophets: The Puppets are Obeying Their Masters.. [21.02.2022]
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84 views • February 22, 2022
On the picture from the video:
Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat, R.E. (born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson on 5 February 1972) is the wife of Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark. Frederik is the heir apparent to the throne, which means that should Frederik succeed, she will automatically become Queen consort of Denmark.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary,_Crown_Princess_of_Denmark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederik,_Crown_Prince_of_Denmark
19,574 viewsFeb 21, 2022
Shattered Paradise
209K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jCNRqhbyegY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://shatteredparadise.com
https://www.patreon.com/posts/devils-babylons-62444183
Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat, R.E. (born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson on 5 February 1972) is the wife of Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark. Frederik is the heir apparent to the throne, which means that should Frederik succeed, she will automatically become Queen consort of Denmark.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary,_Crown_Princess_of_Denmark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederik,_Crown_Prince_of_Denmark
19,574 viewsFeb 21, 2022
Shattered Paradise
209K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jCNRqhbyegY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://shatteredparadise.com
https://www.patreon.com/posts/devils-babylons-62444183
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