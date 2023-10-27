Goin' By The Book | Johnny Cash | Lyrics

What an amazing song, especially when you look at what is going on in the world today! The lyrics to this song are perfect for what I see, as I WATCH everything around me, just as Jesus commanded us all to do.
Bible prophecy is being fulfilled right before our very eyes and so few are able or willing to see it.
LYRICS:
You can see it in the movies and the paper and the TV news
Somebody's army is always on the move
There's gonna be a battle the lines have been drawn
They've got guns and tanks and planes
The wells have gone dry and the water is bad and the air is acid rain
There's war after war and rumors of war from the East
There's a rumblin' in the ground and they're talkin' about the beast
Good mothers cry cause the rivers run high
With the blood of too many sons
Some people say peace is on the way
But the worst is still to come
Cause the prophets wrote about it
And Jesus spoke about it
And John got to take a look
And he told us what he saw and it's easy to see
It's goin' by the book
It's goin' by the book
There's armies in the cities and the missiles stand ready for flight
A pale horse rides like the wind across the night
And that rumblin' in the desert like thunder gettin' closer
Are the trumpet's gettin' ready to blow
There's gonna be a shout that will wake the dead we better be ready to go
Cause the prophets wrote about it
And Jesus spoke about it
And John got to take a look
And he told us what he saw and it's easy to see
It's goin' by the book
It's goin' by the book
And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch. (Mark 13:37)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.