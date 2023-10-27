Goin' By The Book | Johnny Cash | Lyrics

What an amazing song, especially when you look at what is going on in the world today! The lyrics to this song are perfect for what I see, as I WATCH everything around me, just as Jesus commanded us all to do.



Bible prophecy is being fulfilled right before our very eyes and so few are able or willing to see it.

LYRICS:





You can see it in the movies and the paper and the TV news

Somebody's army is always on the move

There's gonna be a battle the lines have been drawn

They've got guns and tanks and planes





The wells have gone dry and the water is bad and the air is acid rain

There's war after war and rumors of war from the East

There's a rumblin' in the ground and they're talkin' about the beast





Good mothers cry cause the rivers run high

With the blood of too many sons

Some people say peace is on the way

But the worst is still to come





Cause the prophets wrote about it

And Jesus spoke about it

And John got to take a look

And he told us what he saw and it's easy to see

It's goin' by the book

It's goin' by the book





There's armies in the cities and the missiles stand ready for flight

A pale horse rides like the wind across the night

And that rumblin' in the desert like thunder gettin' closer

Are the trumpet's gettin' ready to blow

There's gonna be a shout that will wake the dead we better be ready to go





Cause the prophets wrote about it

And Jesus spoke about it

And John got to take a look

And he told us what he saw and it's easy to see

It's goin' by the book

It's goin' by the book





And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch. (Mark 13:37)









