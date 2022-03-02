FULL SHOW: Pfizer Vaccine Data Drops: Thousands of Deaths Minimum From Covid Jab

The long awaited data and studies results of the Covid vaccine, which they tried to hide from us, has finally dropped, and the information is so shocking and horrifying, doctors and scientists don’t even know how to respond. Sadly, it’s everything Infowars and our guests warned about and more. Meanwhile, the propaganda and brainwashing out of Ukraine continues, but more people are starting to question the narrative as important developments are starting to go against the official narrative. Lots of bas news for Joe Biden and the Democrats ahead of his first State of the Union Address, as the Democrat party and mainstream media just hopes he makes it through without crapping his pants or having a major slip up.