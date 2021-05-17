U.S. Homicides Are Through The Roof

The slashing of police budgets is translating to hackings across the nation. Police and public reported data details that from January through March of 2021, the homicide rate rose by 28% from the same period last year in 20 major cities across the country. Homicides had already previously risen by 30% in 2020.Cities that followed the Marxist demand to dramatically defund police department budgets saw homicides rise by 68%. And they already regret it. After the Los Angeles City Council voted to hack $150 million from the police budget. And gullible voters approved a measure to devote 10% of the city’s budget to nonpolice public safety projects. A year later, Mayor Garcetti and a panicked Los Angeles County officials unanimously voted to flood police funding by $36 million.After Portland, Oregon cut $16 million from their Police Budget, the homicide rate skyrocketed 1,900% in 2021 after 20 killings compared to just one during the beginning of 2020. The Soros infiltrated City Council destroying Austin, Texas, cut $20 million, or 23%, from its department budget and moved $80 million by shifting services to other departments. Resulting in a escalation of attacks and fires by the homeless. And a 35% rise in homicides.Philadelphia cut police funding by $33 million, and homicides rose 25% in early 2021. Minneapolis, inundated with BLM and Antifa occupation, homicides jumped 46% after the city council cut the police department’s budget by more than $9 million.While in the ignored gun free war zones of Chicago, Illinois 956 people were shot in the first four months of 2021. 217 more than in 2020. Setting a nightmarish record.Meanwhile the Democrats aren't satisfied with the carnage. Promoting unconstitutional red flag laws that will only benefit psychopaths, gangs,and cartels. Criminals who can get a gun as easily as Biden can rig an election. As good people stand by and do nothing. America continues to twist in the wind.