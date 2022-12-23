MARVELOUS INTERVIEW! "Covid Insurrectionist": Dr. Simone Gold Talks to Tucker

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v1snxn2-simone-gold-on-tucker-carlson.html

Simone Gold is a gentle, mild-mannered doctor. The Biden

admin knocked down her door with a battering ram, threw her in prison, and kept

her in isolation. She can't bank. She can't fly. Her life has been ruined. This

is her story. 'Tucker Carlson Today' (November 8, 2022).



