MARVELOUS INTERVIEW! "Covid Insurrectionist": Dr. Simone Gold Talks to Tucker

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v1snxn2-simone-gold-on-tucker-carlson.html
Simone Gold is a gentle, mild-mannered doctor. The Biden
admin knocked down her door with a battering ram, threw her in prison, and kept
her in isolation. She can't bank. She can't fly. Her life has been ruined. This
is her story. 'Tucker Carlson Today' (November 8, 2022).
