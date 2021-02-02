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Americans Take a Stand Against Election Fraud in DC
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500 views • February 02, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the importance of taking a stand as he and patriots from across America join together in the streets of Washington D.C. to expose the fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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