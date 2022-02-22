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Age of Deceit
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151 views • February 22, 2022
This 2011 documentary has been shared across the Internet for years, waking people up the reality of the socially-engineered world that we live in. Of course, it's banned on CIA-hatched Web sites like YouTube and Fakebook now. So I thought I would share it here, just to give them a tall middle finger. It asks the questions: is there a connection between UFOs, alien abductions, channeling spirits, demonic possessions, the new age movement, secret societies, and Satanism? It also takes Biblical look at the history of fallen angels and the relationship of that phenomena has to to the New World Order and the New Age Movement and its ugly granddaughter, Wokeism. The topics covered are the fall of mankind, the pre-flood world as Atlantis, the new age through theosophy, the fallen angels and their origin of planting the seeds to society, UFOs, ETs and abduction cases, demonic possession, channeling, and much more. You will learn a lot from this video. So, it's definitely worth watching.
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