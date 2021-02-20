Aim high and for perfection, reach your potential

My lovely ladies and marvelous men! Today we are reaching new heights, raising our consciousness and learning the power of potential to become unshakeable. To stop at nothing to reach our highest peaks, and our greatest vision!

Set your goals at your highest aim just like wishing on a star, remember to always maintain because obstacles will arise and others will pull you down viscously and lovingly. They will say you are too weak, or not good enough, others will say they love you too much and don’t want to see you suffer. You must stay on your path towards the heavens love the great moments and overcome the rough ones, stand with your head up, this is your life, make the best of it!!

#channelofevolution #shubyphilosophy #transcend #dare #explore #depths #discover #potential #aims #goals #becomeyourbest #be #powerful #strength #endure #spiritual #bushido #honor #courage #awaken #kundalini #merge