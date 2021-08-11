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BIDEN, OBAMA, PSAKI: THE GLOBAL ELITE'S HATRED FOR YOU IS NAKED AND UNAPOLOGETIC
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130 views • August 11, 2021
The so-called elite are done pretending. They hate you, they want you to know it, and they're rubbing your nose in it.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6112cba3792e05428be50a5c
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6112cba3792e05428be50a5c
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