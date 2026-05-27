Link Between Swastika’s Four Paths of Yoga and Hitler’s Nazi Ideology - Dr. Alana Arguello





The yoga practices of ancient times are the same yoga practices that are used today. Dr. Alana Arguello discusses this dangerous philosophy that produces various forms and practices, not always called yoga, but all of which are sorcery, aka mind magic, word magic, and body magic. Alana is a scholar, author, and podcast host of The Returning Raven. She breaks down the meaning behind yoga hand signals, phrases, and poses. Everything about yoga is designed to push you closer toward accepting yourself as a “god” and to change you into its worldview, which is a panentheistic eastern false view of god, one that is a direct counter against the biblically described true God. The music and repetitious nature of yoga are also designed to halt critical thinking and induce an altered state of consciousness.









TAKEAWAYS





Hitler’s Nazi movement is linked to the practice of yoga and even the infamous ‘swastika’ represents the four paths of yoga





‘Namaste’ is a yoga phrase that means ‘I bow to the god in you’





Modern yoga has infiltrated the Christian church worldwide





The most ancient forms of yoga come from Babylon, Egypt, and the East









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

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Unearthing Yoga’s Ancient Roots video: https://bit.ly/47sUdMa

Unearthing Yoga’s Ancient Roots book: https://amzn.to/43mrZQs

Yoga is Transforming the Mind: https://bit.ly/4a0yEn7

Are We Becoming Like Nazi Germany: https://bit.ly/4wCaI3r

The I AM’s, Chariots of gods: https://bit.ly/4uTLJGW

Victory and the god of Death: https://bit.ly/4dm2LaS





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