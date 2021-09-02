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Canadian Veteran of Afghan Combat Exposes the Secret of Biden's Disasterous Withdrawal
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71 views • September 02, 2021
Canadian Combat Veteran Jeremy Mackenzie of https://ragingdissident.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the true travesty of Biden's failed exit strategy in Afghanistan.
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