Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
YAKETY AXE - CHET ATKINS
36 views
channel image
guitarnoel
Published Yesterday |

Chet Atkins - American Guitar Icon. You can own your own recording here, or visit your local 2nd-hand record store to start building a library: https://www.amazon.com/Best-Chet-Atkins-Vinyl-LSP-2887/dp/B00CFJM6Q0
Support my documentation of history with a donation or buy one of my recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com

Keywords
musicguitarchetatkins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket