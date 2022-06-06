© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Student loans & Ukraine Did DC forget how inflation works!
Follow
2
Share
Report
93 views • June 06, 2022
Glenn Beck.
It seems most politicians in DC forgot how inflation works. Because despite the fact that we have too many dollars chasing too few goods, they CONTINUE to spend into oblivion. The latest? Student loan debt forgiveness AND additional military funding to Ukraine. They’re being ‘morons’ about money, Glenn argues, and it seems there’s not a single ounce of common sense left…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z0X6-qnpwg
It seems most politicians in DC forgot how inflation works. Because despite the fact that we have too many dollars chasing too few goods, they CONTINUE to spend into oblivion. The latest? Student loan debt forgiveness AND additional military funding to Ukraine. They’re being ‘morons’ about money, Glenn argues, and it seems there’s not a single ounce of common sense left…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z0X6-qnpwg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.