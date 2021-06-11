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Over The Target Podcast Episode 25 BOOMS INCOMING!
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71 views • June 11, 2021
In this episode I talk about the election audit progress and updates on states visiting the facility. Rod Rosenstein, Barr and others are going to pull the rug out from underneath the deep state! Biblical implications with flooding and cicadas in Washington DC.
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You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/johnnypatriot1776
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