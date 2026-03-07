C-RAM at the US base in Erbil

With the destruction of key radars and THAAD systems, a large portion of the U.S. monitoring, interception and air defense network in the region has been disabled, effectively bringing down a security shield built over many years.

This “radar blindness” means the region’s airspace is now open for further waves of powerful Iranian attacks.

A Hugely MASSIVE Fire at Tehran Oil Storage Facility

Until now, the Epstein Coalition avoided strikes on Iran’s oil infrastructure, hoping to benefit from it if a friendly regime took power. That calculation appears to have guided the first days of the operation.

Strikes on refineries and oil depots now indicate that Washington and Tel Aviv no longer expect a rapid change of power. Instead, they are targeting critical infrastructure in an apparent attempt to trigger a humanitarian crisis and social unrest.

Earlier today, U.S. forces also carried out a missile strike on a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island. What this facility has to do with the IRGC’s missile program is a question worth asking.