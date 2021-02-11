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His House, His Way
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30 views • February 11, 2021
Yahweh is establishing His Temple in us, His way. Don't fear! Be strong! He has promised to bless His people, as He restores them back to worship and knowing His heart. In times of fires, and testing on the earth, there will be spirits that come to accuse with lies, persecutions, and false accusations. Go before God directly, fast, pray, seek. It breaks all the enemy's lies. We have been forgiven, made righteous by the blood of the Lamb who sets us free from sin and death. Grace is not a license to continue in the ways of the world. Rather, we become slaves to righteousness. Slaves to our God, who sanctifies, and consecrates us unto His Kingdom!
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