What Prevents China From Unleashing Stimulus on a Bigger Scale?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1njpe18d

09/15/2022 Communist China is on the verge of deviating sharply from its economic growth target for the year, with economist Joe Zhang saying the country’s real estate market is plummeting, consumers are curbing spending or borrowing, and stimulus measures are producing poor results. Premier Li Keqiang hinted at the Communist government’s avoidance of injecting stimulus into the market in a speech to global business leaders at the World Economic Forum in July

