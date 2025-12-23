© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unmanned System Forces' drone operators leave no chance for enemy
00:00 The Vostok Group of Forces' UAV teams thwarted an AFU counter-attack attempt in Gulyai-Pole neutralising a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, several motor vehicles, and enemy manpower.
00:25 The Sever Group of Forces' drone operators hit a UAV command post, an automatic grenade launcher position, and shot down an enemy quadcopter in Kharkov region.
00:52 Drones of the 5th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade (Tsentr Group of Forces) hit AFU manpower and firing positions in Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).
01:22 FPV drones launched an attack on armoured fighting vehicles, motor vehicles that carried materiel, ground robotic complexes as well as an enemy patch antenna.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry