Unmanned System Forces' drone operators leave no chance for enemy

00:00 The Vostok Group of Forces' UAV teams thwarted an AFU counter-attack attempt in Gulyai-Pole neutralising a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, several motor vehicles, and enemy manpower.

00:25 The Sever Group of Forces' drone operators hit a UAV command post, an automatic grenade launcher position, and shot down an enemy quadcopter in Kharkov region.

00:52 Drones of the 5th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade (Tsentr Group of Forces) hit AFU manpower and firing positions in Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

01:22 FPV drones launched an attack on armoured fighting vehicles, motor vehicles that carried materiel, ground robotic complexes as well as an enemy patch antenna.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry