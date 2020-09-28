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Darkness and Light
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4 views • September 28, 2020
We are living in the days spoken of in Bible. We are at the precipice of the rise of the Antichrist and the New World Order which is a one world government run by Satan. Our politicians bow at the altar of Moloch and sacrifice their children. The participate in Spirit Cooking and other evil things. These are the men and women who want you to become a slave of the state. Jesus Christ is our only hope.
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