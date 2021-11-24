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24.11.2021 - Magnetic Ink used on UK Prescription Medication
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33 views • November 24, 2021
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This upload is a video of my findings on testing my Prescription Meds. "Tramadol Hydrochloride" 50mg Caps. & "Pregabalin" 150mg Caps. with a Magnet.
This has been brought about from watching the "Flucloxacillin" 500mg Caps. BitChute video by "tangentopolis (world orders review)":
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HG1O8GPD4Ka/ .
This upload is a video of my findings on testing my Prescription Meds. "Tramadol Hydrochloride" 50mg Caps. & "Pregabalin" 150mg Caps. with a Magnet.
This has been brought about from watching the "Flucloxacillin" 500mg Caps. BitChute video by "tangentopolis (world orders review)":
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HG1O8GPD4Ka/ .
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