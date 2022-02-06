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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0664 - Walter Scott Jr - Bodycam video is shown to jury
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47 views • February 06, 2022
Walter was delivering newspapers, when Best attempted to rob him, shooting him in the process, but getting shot himself, which caused him to flag down police for help.
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