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Pizza Esoterica 8 of 8: Ping Pong Pizza: Illuminati Initiation and the Secrets of Black Magick
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393 views • February 28, 2020
This final installment in the video series, “Pizza Esoterica - Pizzagate or The Pizza Gate? Pizza Code in Media,” is big, in length, and more than that - it's big as a milestone in the process of discovering what ping pong and pizza means to the Illuminati!
We began this series with a broad investigation into how pizza was being presented media, with an interest in ping pong, hot dogs, pasta, ice cream and other related food codes. When we came to Katy Perry's music video, "This is How We Do," what we found was concealing and revealing much that is central to the pizzagate controversy, so we've been giving it the attention due. In the 6th and 7th installments we featured the production and consumption of sex magick pizza and ways of the flashing of Illuminati calling cards and of the Thelemite greeting.
In this 8th installment, we illustrate how Katy cryptically name-drops her sponsoring Illuminati organization, The Golden Dawn. We expose how the first verse of the song and dance routine is derived from a chapter of Aleister Crowley's work, The Book of Lies, putting several nodes of connection on exhibit, the extent of which makes the link undeniable.
"This is How We Do" models to us a ceremonial Illuminati Initiation and, beyond that, dramatizes what Crowley taught the Black Magick adept about how to ascend on the way along the left-hand path. That's where ping pong and pizza come into play!
When you understand what we're shining the light on, the reason for the naming of, Comet Ping Pong Pizza, should become pretty obvious.
We began this series with a broad investigation into how pizza was being presented media, with an interest in ping pong, hot dogs, pasta, ice cream and other related food codes. When we came to Katy Perry's music video, "This is How We Do," what we found was concealing and revealing much that is central to the pizzagate controversy, so we've been giving it the attention due. In the 6th and 7th installments we featured the production and consumption of sex magick pizza and ways of the flashing of Illuminati calling cards and of the Thelemite greeting.
In this 8th installment, we illustrate how Katy cryptically name-drops her sponsoring Illuminati organization, The Golden Dawn. We expose how the first verse of the song and dance routine is derived from a chapter of Aleister Crowley's work, The Book of Lies, putting several nodes of connection on exhibit, the extent of which makes the link undeniable.
"This is How We Do" models to us a ceremonial Illuminati Initiation and, beyond that, dramatizes what Crowley taught the Black Magick adept about how to ascend on the way along the left-hand path. That's where ping pong and pizza come into play!
When you understand what we're shining the light on, the reason for the naming of, Comet Ping Pong Pizza, should become pretty obvious.
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