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The Holy Bible - Book 01 - Genesis - KJV Dramatized Audio
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7 views • May 02, 2020
This is the holy book of Genesis, known as “The First Book of Moses called Genesis”.
The recording is dramatized, from the King James Bible.
This is, in my opinion, the best and most beautiful recording of the King James Bible in existence.
Thanks, blessings, honor, glory, and power to the most high God, who is the almighty creator and author of these books.
For those who doubt the Biblical Christian worldview, please carefully examine the evidence set forth in the following documentaries:
“Non-Christian Historical Evidence for the Existence of Jesus” by Chris White, “The Bible - The Word of God? - Extraordinary Claims Demand Extraordinary Evidence”, “The Bible on Trial - Beyond A Reasonable Doubt”, which is split into six ~10 minute parts, “A Lamp in the Dark - The Untold History of the Bible” (2009), the sequel “Tares Among The Wheat” (2012), “Finger of God” (2007), and the sequel “Furious Love” (2010), and it's sequel Father of Lights (2012), “Darwin's Dilemma - The Mystery of the Cambrian Fossil Record” (2009), “Secrets of the Bible Code Revealed”, Parts 1 & 2 (1998), “The Case for a Creator” (2006), the sequel “The Case for Christ” (2007), and it's sequel “The Case for Faith” (2008), and this next one not from Lee Strobel, “The Case for Christ's Resurrection” (2007), “The Privileged Planet” (2004), “The Star of Bethlehem” (2007), “Unlocking the Mystery of Life” (2002), “Incredible Creatures That Defy Evolution” (2000), it's sequel “Incredible Creatures That Defy Evolution II” (2000), and it's sequel “Incredible Creatures That Defy Evolution III” (2004), “God of Wonders” (2008), Chuck Missler's “What Is Truth - The Case for Biblical Integrity”, Parts 1 & 2 (2006), “Aquarius - The Age of Evil” (2010), “Age of Deceit - Fallen Angels and the New World Order”, “Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings - Volume 1 - The New Atlantis” (2006), it's sequel “Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings - Volume 2 “- Riddles In Stone - The Secret Arcitecture of Washington D.C.” (2007), the next sequel “Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings - Volume 3 - Eye of the Phoenix - Secret of the Dollar Bill” (2009), and the final sequel “Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings - Volume 4 - Hidden Faith of the Founding Fathers” (2010), “Megiddo - The March to Armageddon” (2004), and it's sequel “Megiddo II - The New Age” (2006), “Countdown to Eternity” (2005), “Zeitgeist Refuted & Debunked”. If you want more, or have a specific question, just ask.
I found all of these for free on the internet, most of them here on YouTube but a few on torrent websites. A few of these may also be found on the Internet Archive.
King James Version .PDF → http://www.bibleprotector.com/KJB-PCE...
King James Version - High Resolution 1611 → http://sceti.library.upenn.edu/sceti/...
King James Version - Normal Resolution 1611 + Tons More Awesome Ancient Bibles → http://www.bibles-online.net/
The recording is dramatized, from the King James Bible.
This is, in my opinion, the best and most beautiful recording of the King James Bible in existence.
Thanks, blessings, honor, glory, and power to the most high God, who is the almighty creator and author of these books.
For those who doubt the Biblical Christian worldview, please carefully examine the evidence set forth in the following documentaries:
“Non-Christian Historical Evidence for the Existence of Jesus” by Chris White, “The Bible - The Word of God? - Extraordinary Claims Demand Extraordinary Evidence”, “The Bible on Trial - Beyond A Reasonable Doubt”, which is split into six ~10 minute parts, “A Lamp in the Dark - The Untold History of the Bible” (2009), the sequel “Tares Among The Wheat” (2012), “Finger of God” (2007), and the sequel “Furious Love” (2010), and it's sequel Father of Lights (2012), “Darwin's Dilemma - The Mystery of the Cambrian Fossil Record” (2009), “Secrets of the Bible Code Revealed”, Parts 1 & 2 (1998), “The Case for a Creator” (2006), the sequel “The Case for Christ” (2007), and it's sequel “The Case for Faith” (2008), and this next one not from Lee Strobel, “The Case for Christ's Resurrection” (2007), “The Privileged Planet” (2004), “The Star of Bethlehem” (2007), “Unlocking the Mystery of Life” (2002), “Incredible Creatures That Defy Evolution” (2000), it's sequel “Incredible Creatures That Defy Evolution II” (2000), and it's sequel “Incredible Creatures That Defy Evolution III” (2004), “God of Wonders” (2008), Chuck Missler's “What Is Truth - The Case for Biblical Integrity”, Parts 1 & 2 (2006), “Aquarius - The Age of Evil” (2010), “Age of Deceit - Fallen Angels and the New World Order”, “Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings - Volume 1 - The New Atlantis” (2006), it's sequel “Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings - Volume 2 “- Riddles In Stone - The Secret Arcitecture of Washington D.C.” (2007), the next sequel “Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings - Volume 3 - Eye of the Phoenix - Secret of the Dollar Bill” (2009), and the final sequel “Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings - Volume 4 - Hidden Faith of the Founding Fathers” (2010), “Megiddo - The March to Armageddon” (2004), and it's sequel “Megiddo II - The New Age” (2006), “Countdown to Eternity” (2005), “Zeitgeist Refuted & Debunked”. If you want more, or have a specific question, just ask.
I found all of these for free on the internet, most of them here on YouTube but a few on torrent websites. A few of these may also be found on the Internet Archive.
King James Version .PDF → http://www.bibleprotector.com/KJB-PCE...
King James Version - High Resolution 1611 → http://sceti.library.upenn.edu/sceti/...
King James Version - Normal Resolution 1611 + Tons More Awesome Ancient Bibles → http://www.bibles-online.net/
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