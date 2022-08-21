Beyond Covid Part1 (8/21/22)

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The Global Elite's Plan for Human 2.0
There are 7 more hours of this at http://www.getalifemedia.com/
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse with the pre-planned Covid 19 agenda of the Global Elites, it just did. As if manipulating an election, removing our freedoms, violating our rights to assemble, and murdering a massive amount of people across the whole planet wasn’t enough for them, a whole new layer of evil has been recently discovered that frankly will shock you to the core.