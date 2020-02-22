FACEBOOK: "HEADS I WIN, TAILS YOU LOSE"

I'VE SEEN FACEBOOK'S ALGORITHMS SQUASH MY ATTEMPTS TO FIGHT GEOENGINEERING1. Is it the best venue for anti-geoengineering activists to engage in this protracted battle?2. If used, how can it be used most effectively?3. What are the major Facebook pitfalls which activists should avoid at all costs?4. Is Facebook feeding what's most nutritious for you or Facebook?The geoengineering military-ops resistance movement is gaining strength every day around the world. However, master resources like Facebook, Hollywood, and Google, appear to be turning their resources against us whenever a political agenda doesn't suit their liking. Stories and posts will be withheld in a heartbeat. They are not democracies, they're businesses! Be assured that coordination and implementation of these manipulation and control algorithms likely extend far beyond their respective executive board rooms... Further, the sheer quantity of shares that misleading stories get on Facebook is staggering. Using a database of 156 election-related news stories that fact-checking websites deemed false, economists from New York University and Stanford University determined that these false stories had been shared by American social media users 38 million times in the three months before the 2016 presidential election. Another reason for concern is that in 2017 any well-financed actor — political campaigns, NASA, companies, foreign governments, CIA — can harvest data (location, age, gender, likes, shares) on its target audience, personalizing messages to suit the taste of those it aims to reach.See "PROPOSED HASHTAGS TO HALT THE PERPETRATORS"See "FACEBOOK TAKES A STAND FAVORING CONSPIRACY THEORY STATUS"