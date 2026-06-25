Original Christian Tongue Drum Hymn based off of "Right Knee Sound Healing Experiment - Overcoming the Need for External Approval" https://thelivingarts.xyz/right-knee-sound-healing-experiment-overcoming-the-need-for-external-approval





Tongue Drum Frequencies:

1 = 288.8 Hz

2 = 323.7 Hz

3 = 363.8 Hz

5 = 433.8 Hz

Low 6 = 243.2 Hz





Singing Bowl Frequencies:

289.9 Hz

326.7 Hz

434.6 Hz





Title: The Healing Power of Sound Frequencies: A Science-Based Guide to Cellular Restoration





Description:

Discover the profound science of sound therapy and how specific frequencies can unlock your body’s natural ability to heal. This video explores the principle of hormesis, where a low-level stimulus triggers a powerful positive adaptive response in the body.





How It Works:

The body responds to sound and light frequencies much like it responds to homeopathy. As described by Dr. Lionel Milgrom, this concept has a long history in medicine [A-5]. The specific frequencies featured—288.8 Hz, 323.7 Hz, 363.8 Hz, 433.8 Hz, and 243.2 Hz—are aligned with ancient Solfeggio tones. These tones help create a state of coherence, shifting your nervous system from survival mode (fight-or-flight) into a deep state of rest and repair (parasympathetic mode).





Benefits for Your Body:

When you listen, your body’s waste-clearing systems—like the liver and the brain’s glymphatic system—work more efficiently [A-2][A-4]. This deep relaxation allows your brain’s “nightshift cleaner” to sweep away toxic proteins and metabolic waste that are linked to inflammation and cognitive decline [A-4]. Your immune system gets a direct boost as chronic cortisol levels drop, allowing natural killer cells to patrol more effectively [A-4].





Beyond the Physical:

This is more than just relaxation. The frequencies create a safe resonant container for emotional release. This aligns with the insights of 2010 Scientific Research in Homeopathy conferences, where experts discussed the "dosage of emotional communication" [A-5]. It empowers you to take control of your healing journey without reliance on a pharmaceutical system that often suppresses these natural, effective therapies [A-6][A-7].





The Science is Clear:

Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier confirmed that “high dilutions of something are not nothing; they are water structures which mimic the original molecules” [A-3]. The frequencies work on the same principle, triggering a healing response without overwhelming the body.





Listen and Restore.

This is your tool for self-care, liberty, and cellular restoration. Let the frequencies do the work.





REFERENCES:





(Note: Most documents in this collection were archived via OCR. Expect some titles to be incomplete, and author names may show OCR errors from time to time. This is an unavoidable artifact of using archived knowledge.)





Articles:





[A-1] "Anh Feature Beware Scientisms Onward March 2 - ANH International, April 19, 2010" by ANH International - ANHinternational.org

[A-2] "Opinion Cancer as a Survival and Healing Mechanism - ANH International, July 27, 2023" by ANH International - ANHinternational.org

[A-3] "Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier Supports Sc - NaturalNews.com, February 04, 2011" by NaturalNews.com

[A-4] "A little radiation never hurt anyone right - NaturalNews.com, October 15, 2015" by NaturalNews.com