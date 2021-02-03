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LET'S DESTROY WALL STREET! - THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!
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210 views • February 03, 2021
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the fall of Wall Street at the hands of Redditors on the WallStreetBets page where countless people are helping to bring down predatory Hedge Funds while making money off of it themselves.
The problem? Censorship.
After Robinhood begun shutting down trading for certain stocks and proving to the world that they're beholden to Wall Street and the government, many have begun looking for a decentralized alternative. The decentralized alternatives lay in the cryptocurrency community.
As Wall Street bots attempt to destroy the Reddit group, many are looking to Bitcoin, UniSwap, SushiSwap, TrustSwap and others to resist censorship and restriction.
At the end of the day, Wall Street will lose to decentralized technologies, but we need to support the decentralized technologies in the face of centralized technologies being used to enslave and bankrupt us all, forcing people into dependence to the organized crime cartel we call the state.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2020
Keywords
wall streetmanipulationstockssilverredditgamestopjosh sigurdsonhedge fundsworld alternative mediatim picciottthe liberty advisor
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