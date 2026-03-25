New Iranian missile flew past Israeli air defense missile over Tel Aviv

Iranian Armed Forces missiles successfully whizzed past air defense missiles in Tel Aviv during another wave of missile attacks towards Israel on Tuesday morning March 24, causing unexpected damage to targets as the Iran and US-Israel escalation entered its third week. As in the video, when an advanced Iranian missile neutralized two Israeli anti-aircraft missiles, passing right between them, showing the confusion of Israeli air defense system when facing high-speed Iranian missiles. Reliable open sources report that Iran most likely used a new type of missile or warhead in its latest attack on Tel Aviv as IRGC stated that it would respond to any US-Israel attack on Iran, using missiles that the enemy had never expected. Sources estimate that Iran tested a new warhead in Tel Aviv, which carried 4 independent steerable warheads, each with 100 kg of explosives, a type of munition that had not previously been used in this war. This is much larger than the cluster munitions, which Tehran consistently launches at Israel. Israeli Iron Dome clearly failed to detect or stop it, so its explosion as it landed in Tel Aviv could be heard!

Multiple locations in Tel Aviv were hit simultaneously, causing widespread destruction at each target location in the heart of the city. Images from the scene showed cars on fire, significant damage to the multi-storey building including large holes in the structure. Officials said it was still unclear whether the damage was caused by a direct missile hit or debris falling from projectiles intercepted during Israeli air defense response. Security officials in Tel Aviv reported responding to several munitions impact sites while firefighters searched inside damaged buildings for anyone who may have been trapped. Hebrew-language sources reported that the house of Mero Ben-Ari, a Knesset member of the Zionist regime, was allegedly hit by an Iranian-delivered missile. Trump remains adamant that talks with Iran are ongoing while Iran says their "negotiations" are being conducted over a wave of missile strikes. "We will launch strikes without restraint, you have crossed all red lines," IRGC said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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