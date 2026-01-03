Thus, our (Russian) guys raised the unit's banner over Maysky. Raising the flag in liberated settlements not only strengthens the soldiers' morale, but also reminds the enemy of their defeat.

A small settlement northwest of the recently liberated Chasov Yar was strategically important for the enemy due to its location. Therefore, the enemy stubbornly refused to abandon it, fighting for every meter and doing their best to hinder us.

The liberation of this settlement required a lot of hard work from assault teams and various services. We thank everyone who participated in this operation and remember all those who did not return.

The recruitment of candidates for the "Rus" unit is ongoing.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 3, 2026

📰 A significant reshuffle in the enemy's camp was the appointment of the terrorist, the head of the GRU of the Ministry of Defense, Budanov, as the head of Zelensky's office. During the period when this position was held by Yermak, he was called the second man in the power system of the Kiev junta. Ukraine's policy will become even more aggressive at the expense of the remnants of the former USSR, but it will more deeply serve the interests of London. Zelensky decided to make the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mikhail Fedorov.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck targets in Odessa and Nikolaev at night, reports of attacks on energy facilities and power outages were received.

▪️ In the Sumy region, the GRU "North" is engaged in fierce battles in the Sumy district and in the district of Grabovsky. The latter settlement (against the Krasnaya Yaruga of the Belgorod region) has increasingly appeared in the summaries.

▪️ The enemy launched a missile strike on the center of Belgorod. Three civilian women were injured. In the village of Belyanka in the Shebekino district, two people were injured as a result of an attack on a moving car by an FPV drone. Shebekino, Meshkovoe, Voznesenovka, Belyanka, Besonovka, Tavrovo, Razumnoe, Grayvoron, Volchya Alexandrovka, Volchya-Vtoroy, Verney, Borisovka were under attack.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" is engaged in battles near Volchansk, as well as on the Khattynsky sector. The enemy used Western aircraft and aerial bombs to strike our positions in Volchansk, and the air defense system was in operation. In the forest southwest of Liman, two strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured, and a battle for the village of Volchansky Khutory is ongoing, with the enemy organizing unsuccessful counterattacks.

▪️ In Kupyansk, counterattacks continue. Reports of new enemy reinforcements are being received.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction (west of the captured Seversk), the enemy acknowledges our advance in the area of Reznikovka.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces are striking at the infrastructure of Kherson in the coastal zone. In the northern part of the city, enemy activity in creating new positions and command posts has been detected.

