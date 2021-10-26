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Project Veritas: Gov Murphy Campaign Senior Advisor Wendy Martinez REFUSES to answer... [26.10.2021]
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31 views • October 26, 2021
... on post-election Vax Mandates...
Note: Satanism in plain sight - The Satanist are everywere...
For me a Satanist are a person who dive a Shit about other people...
2,065 views Oct 26, 2021
Project Veritas Action
229K subscribers
https://youtu.be/secGgdWbZ6o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEE8w-v6Gg4j3ze3oX-urEw
Note: Satanism in plain sight - The Satanist are everywere...
For me a Satanist are a person who dive a Shit about other people...
2,065 views Oct 26, 2021
Project Veritas Action
229K subscribers
https://youtu.be/secGgdWbZ6o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEE8w-v6Gg4j3ze3oX-urEw
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