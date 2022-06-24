YES!!! Dr. Gold Is Coming to the VA Beach ReAwaken America Tour!!! (Before She Goes to Prison)

Learn More About Dr. Simone Gold and the Medical Solutions She Provides At:

www.AFLDS.org/FreeDrGold

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2