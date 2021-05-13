Down the Rabbit Hole

by Shills & Pimps



Based on:

Down the Road

Album: Tetra

Artists: C2C

Release year: 2012

Songwriters:

Sylvain Richard, Guillaume Jaulin, Thomas Le Vexier, Pierre Forestier et Arnaud Fradin

Label: On and On, Mercury

Licensed to YouTube by:

UMG, [Merlin] IDOL Distribution (on behalf of On And On Records); ASCAP, LatinAutor - UMPG, SODRAC, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, UMPG Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, and 15 Music Rights Societies





Instrumental Version:

Down The Road (Karaoke Version) (Originally Performed by C2C) · Backing Trax Pro

℗ Backing Trax Pro

Released on: 2013-04-01

Composer: Backing Trax Pro

Music Publisher: D.R



All videos sourced from Youtube.



All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.

Have a nice day.



LYRICS:

Down the Rabbit Hole

by Shills & Pimps



Oh, oh, ohhhhh

Woah woah woah

Mhm



The Faceboots got to go

The Soros stooges got to go

(Deep State)

The subterfuge got to go

Traitors screw the pooch below



Goodbye Comrades

Yes you're going

Ah hah

Out your'e blowing

Goodbye Sleepers

Yes you're going

Ah hah

Yes you're blowing



Fake News got to go

Moneychangers got to go

(Deep State)

Mockingbirds got to go

House of cards gonna blow

(Deep State)



Goodbye D.C.

We're overthrowin'

Ah hah

Out you're going

Goodbye aristocracy

Your asses showin'

Ah hah

Your ruins smoking



Down the rabbit hole

Drain the swamp below

Flood your catacombs

Down the hole you go



(Deep State)

Antifa got to go

Snake OIl scams got to go

(Deep State)

False Flags got to go

Ah hah

Globalists got to go

(Deep State)



Dominion got to go

Mmmm-mmmmmm

Vatican got to go

(Deep State)

Skull & Bones got to go

To your abyss below

(Deep State)



When that storm rolls up, and we

We come rainin' down

Come rainin' down

When that,

When that storm rolls up and we

We come rainin' down

Come rainin' down