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Down the Rabbit Hole by Shills & Pimps
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31 views • May 13, 2021
Down the Rabbit Hole
by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Down the Road
Album: Tetra
Artists: C2C
Release year: 2012
Songwriters:
Sylvain Richard, Guillaume Jaulin, Thomas Le Vexier, Pierre Forestier et Arnaud Fradin
Label: On and On, Mercury
Licensed to YouTube by:
UMG, [Merlin] IDOL Distribution (on behalf of On And On Records); ASCAP, LatinAutor - UMPG, SODRAC, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, UMPG Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, and 15 Music Rights Societies
Instrumental Version:
Down The Road (Karaoke Version) (Originally Performed by C2C) · Backing Trax Pro
℗ Backing Trax Pro
Released on: 2013-04-01
Composer: Backing Trax Pro
Music Publisher: D.R
All videos sourced from Youtube.
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
LYRICS:
Down the Rabbit Hole
by Shills & Pimps
Oh, oh, ohhhhh
Woah woah woah
Mhm
The Faceboots got to go
The Soros stooges got to go
(Deep State)
The subterfuge got to go
Traitors screw the pooch below
Goodbye Comrades
Yes you're going
Ah hah
Out your'e blowing
Goodbye Sleepers
Yes you're going
Ah hah
Yes you're blowing
Fake News got to go
Moneychangers got to go
(Deep State)
Mockingbirds got to go
House of cards gonna blow
(Deep State)
Goodbye D.C.
We're overthrowin'
Ah hah
Out you're going
Goodbye aristocracy
Your asses showin'
Ah hah
Your ruins smoking
Down the rabbit hole
Drain the swamp below
Flood your catacombs
Down the hole you go
(Deep State)
Antifa got to go
Snake OIl scams got to go
(Deep State)
False Flags got to go
Ah hah
Globalists got to go
(Deep State)
Dominion got to go
Mmmm-mmmmmm
Vatican got to go
(Deep State)
Skull & Bones got to go
To your abyss below
(Deep State)
When that storm rolls up, and we
We come rainin' down
Come rainin' down
When that,
When that storm rolls up and we
We come rainin' down
Come rainin' down
by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Down the Road
Album: Tetra
Artists: C2C
Release year: 2012
Songwriters:
Sylvain Richard, Guillaume Jaulin, Thomas Le Vexier, Pierre Forestier et Arnaud Fradin
Label: On and On, Mercury
Licensed to YouTube by:
UMG, [Merlin] IDOL Distribution (on behalf of On And On Records); ASCAP, LatinAutor - UMPG, SODRAC, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, UMPG Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, and 15 Music Rights Societies
Instrumental Version:
Down The Road (Karaoke Version) (Originally Performed by C2C) · Backing Trax Pro
℗ Backing Trax Pro
Released on: 2013-04-01
Composer: Backing Trax Pro
Music Publisher: D.R
All videos sourced from Youtube.
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
LYRICS:
Down the Rabbit Hole
by Shills & Pimps
Oh, oh, ohhhhh
Woah woah woah
Mhm
The Faceboots got to go
The Soros stooges got to go
(Deep State)
The subterfuge got to go
Traitors screw the pooch below
Goodbye Comrades
Yes you're going
Ah hah
Out your'e blowing
Goodbye Sleepers
Yes you're going
Ah hah
Yes you're blowing
Fake News got to go
Moneychangers got to go
(Deep State)
Mockingbirds got to go
House of cards gonna blow
(Deep State)
Goodbye D.C.
We're overthrowin'
Ah hah
Out you're going
Goodbye aristocracy
Your asses showin'
Ah hah
Your ruins smoking
Down the rabbit hole
Drain the swamp below
Flood your catacombs
Down the hole you go
(Deep State)
Antifa got to go
Snake OIl scams got to go
(Deep State)
False Flags got to go
Ah hah
Globalists got to go
(Deep State)
Dominion got to go
Mmmm-mmmmmm
Vatican got to go
(Deep State)
Skull & Bones got to go
To your abyss below
(Deep State)
When that storm rolls up, and we
We come rainin' down
Come rainin' down
When that,
When that storm rolls up and we
We come rainin' down
Come rainin' down
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