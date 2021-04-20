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Words From The Lord: "A Time of Chastisement" - "The Choice Has Always Been Yours" - "Russians In My Backyard" - "Going To Work & School Not Knowing If Nuke Will Fall" - "Preparing for War in Europe"
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123 views • April 20, 2021
Edward: A Time of Chastisement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHpuBze8gOs
CAROLINE DIADEM:
Prophetic Visitation Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAZN29ZQSYE
Prophetic Visitation Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BejnCK8bwk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAZN29ZQSYE
The choice has always been yours – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/the-choice-has-always-been-yours-roxanne/
Russians In My Backyard – Anonymous
https://444prophecynews.com/russians-in-my-backyard-anonymous/
Back to School and War – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/back-to-school-and-war-anno-domini-144k/
Preparing for War in Europe – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/preparing-for-war-in-europe-anno-domini-144k/
RED SKY / THE SIGN – Watchman on the Wall
https://444prophecynews.com/red-sky-the-sign-watchman-on-the-wall/
Rabbi's Shocking Prophecy "Millions of Jews will die soon and God will not stop it"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZ7uY1K4h0o
NYC dream and Trump. Chaos and destruction. Jesus is coming soon!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T83c00ssqMs
_____________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHpuBze8gOs
CAROLINE DIADEM:
Prophetic Visitation Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAZN29ZQSYE
Prophetic Visitation Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BejnCK8bwk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAZN29ZQSYE
The choice has always been yours – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/the-choice-has-always-been-yours-roxanne/
Russians In My Backyard – Anonymous
https://444prophecynews.com/russians-in-my-backyard-anonymous/
Back to School and War – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/back-to-school-and-war-anno-domini-144k/
Preparing for War in Europe – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/preparing-for-war-in-europe-anno-domini-144k/
RED SKY / THE SIGN – Watchman on the Wall
https://444prophecynews.com/red-sky-the-sign-watchman-on-the-wall/
Rabbi's Shocking Prophecy "Millions of Jews will die soon and God will not stop it"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZ7uY1K4h0o
NYC dream and Trump. Chaos and destruction. Jesus is coming soon!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T83c00ssqMs
_____________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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