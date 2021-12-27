Is A Voice In the Desert a Cult?

People are claiming A Voice in the Desert is a cult on the basis that the channel teaches that Christians should work for God and not money. But they also use hearsay, slander, distortions of truth and exaggeration to paint A Voice in the Desert as a dangerous sinister cult.

Hearsay is very dangerous, if you hope to discern real truth. So-called "Exposed" videos are popular, but they are rarely reliable. In the Beatitudes (Matthew 5:11-12) Jesus says that true Christians will be repeatedly slandered.

Slander is easily spotted. It usually takes the form of, “Believe me, I know. They are evil, wicked, kidnappers, liars, paedophiles, rapists, con men, brainwashers, narcissists, mind controllers", or whatever the latest hate word is, but the accusations are almost always said without hard evidence to back them up.

Such rants, according to Matthew 5:11-12, are actually compliments to true followers of Christ. The early church was called a "cult" (Acts 28:22), so we should not be afraid of such insults.