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Nick and Charlie again. 1-16-2021. ANY foreign in the election is Treason and Trump continues on as President.
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230 views • January 17, 2021
DrCharlieWard.com
Dominion voting machines (Canada)
Italy
Vatican
Germany
Spain
Only one of them interfering is sufficient. Treason merits a firing squad death sentence.
Dominion voting machines (Canada)
Italy
Vatican
Germany
Spain
Only one of them interfering is sufficient. Treason merits a firing squad death sentence.
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