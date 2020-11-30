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Covid-19 Uluslararası Nüfus Kontrolü ve Azaltılması Planıdır - Dr. Roberto Petrella
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33 views • November 30, 2020
Dr. Roberto Petrella
05.05.1947 Pratola Peligna'da (L'Aquila) doğdu, Milano Üniversitesi Tıp ve Cerrahi bölümünden 09.04.1976'da mezun oldu. 14.11.1980'de Ferrara Üniversitesi'nde Kadın Hastalıkları ve Doğum konusunda uzmanlaştı. Teramo Eyaleti Doktorlar Odası'na kayıtlı.
● Vücudunuzda virüs olması hasta olduğunuz manasına gelmez. Ancak bu testte pozitif olarak gözükür.
● Hedefledikleri tek bir şey var. O da pozitif sonuç çıkartıp sizi hasta olduğunuza inandırmak.
● Tv'lerdeki p.çler bunları size söylemez. Politikacılar da bu düzenin piyonlarıdır.
KAYNAKLAR :
İtalyan doktor Dr. Roberto Petrella'nın Corona aşısı ve PCR testi üzerine söyledikleri.
https://youtu.be/j_I3e-neUpg
DR ROBERTO PETRELLA - THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA - "DON'T GET TESTED"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQHz9Fz6spJ3/
The Dangers of the COVID Operation. Dr. Roberto Petrella
https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-petrella-dangers-covid-operation/5722205
https://geopolitics.co/2020/08/27/the-dangers-of-the-covid-operation-dr-roberto-petrella/
Italian Dr. Warns the Vaccine Will Make You Ill or Kill You, COVID-19 Protocol With No Use of Hydroxychloroquine, Pope Francis & Other “Christian” Leaders Urge Everyone To Take The Vaccine & Things You Can Do To Fight This Planned Evil
https://z3news.com/w/italian-dr-robert-petrella-warns-vaccine-ill-kill-false-prophet-christian-leaders-urge-vaccine-2/
Key questions as France aims for 700,000 Covid tests
https://www.connexionfrance.com/French-news/Key-questions-as-France-aims-for-700-000-Covid-19-tests-by-deconfinement-on-May-11
05.05.1947 Pratola Peligna'da (L'Aquila) doğdu, Milano Üniversitesi Tıp ve Cerrahi bölümünden 09.04.1976'da mezun oldu. 14.11.1980'de Ferrara Üniversitesi'nde Kadın Hastalıkları ve Doğum konusunda uzmanlaştı. Teramo Eyaleti Doktorlar Odası'na kayıtlı.
● Vücudunuzda virüs olması hasta olduğunuz manasına gelmez. Ancak bu testte pozitif olarak gözükür.
● Hedefledikleri tek bir şey var. O da pozitif sonuç çıkartıp sizi hasta olduğunuza inandırmak.
● Tv'lerdeki p.çler bunları size söylemez. Politikacılar da bu düzenin piyonlarıdır.
KAYNAKLAR :
İtalyan doktor Dr. Roberto Petrella'nın Corona aşısı ve PCR testi üzerine söyledikleri.
https://youtu.be/j_I3e-neUpg
DR ROBERTO PETRELLA - THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA - "DON'T GET TESTED"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQHz9Fz6spJ3/
The Dangers of the COVID Operation. Dr. Roberto Petrella
https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-petrella-dangers-covid-operation/5722205
https://geopolitics.co/2020/08/27/the-dangers-of-the-covid-operation-dr-roberto-petrella/
Italian Dr. Warns the Vaccine Will Make You Ill or Kill You, COVID-19 Protocol With No Use of Hydroxychloroquine, Pope Francis & Other “Christian” Leaders Urge Everyone To Take The Vaccine & Things You Can Do To Fight This Planned Evil
https://z3news.com/w/italian-dr-robert-petrella-warns-vaccine-ill-kill-false-prophet-christian-leaders-urge-vaccine-2/
Key questions as France aims for 700,000 Covid tests
https://www.connexionfrance.com/French-news/Key-questions-as-France-aims-for-700-000-Covid-19-tests-by-deconfinement-on-May-11
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