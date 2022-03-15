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Italy: criminal Draghi proclaims another 12 months of 'emergency'
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12 views • March 15, 2022
Thanks to the Ukrainian fraudulent theater staged Criminal Draghi has extended the emergency status to December 2022.
Italy is the only country in the EU beside Ukraine that has done it.
And because of that... all unconstitutional, illegitimate non-laws and DPCMs 'proclaimed' by criminal Rothchilds protege mr. Draghi in the last 24 months of that Covidian theater staged that would have expired on March 31st... will remain in place.
Got that!?
Italy is the only country in the EU beside Ukraine that has done it.
And because of that... all unconstitutional, illegitimate non-laws and DPCMs 'proclaimed' by criminal Rothchilds protege mr. Draghi in the last 24 months of that Covidian theater staged that would have expired on March 31st... will remain in place.
Got that!?
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