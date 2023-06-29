Create New Account
It's coming out - Meet their biological parents (believe your seeing eyes)
The Willow
Published 19 hours ago

Link to "Barack Obama Back To Country Of His Birth"https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/security-tight-as-kenya-prepares-to-welcome-barack-obama-back-to-country-of-his-birth/

Links to Obama's forged birth certificate

https://youtu.be/QUoeg0OjQ3I

https://youtu.be/2BMOw8tqooc

Link to "Educate-Yourself"

https://educate-yourself.org/cn/orlytaitzletter24feb09.shtml

Link to question about O'bama's past

http://o-mores.blogspot.com/2012_04_01_archive.html?m=1

Keywords
it is coming outmeet their biological parentsbelieve your seeingeyes

