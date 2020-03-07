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Is There Such A Thing As Eternal Life?
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6 views • March 07, 2020
'Is There Such A Thing As Eternal Life?' asks the question: Is there a resurrection? And, if so, how do we obtain it? Many professing Christians argue that Jesus is the means of salvation, while disregarding what Jesus himself teaches about salvation. Have you counted the cost of following Jesus? Do you want to go to heaven when you die? Check out this video to get satisfactory answers to these eternal-life-changing questions.
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