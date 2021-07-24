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Fight Like A Flynn with General Flynn | Flyover Conservatives
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85 views • July 24, 2021
#GeneralFlynn #FightLikeAFlynn #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
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Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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General Flynn is a fighter and in this exclusive interview with Flyover Conservatives we dive into what that fight looks like for conservatives in 2021. He is the leader we need today but he can't save America by himself. In this interview our main goal was to find out what WE THE PEOPLE can do to help save our own country.
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General Flynn's Site to Join the Fight with Him:
https://www.americasfuture.net/
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
https://flyoverconservatives.com/merch
Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
General Flynn is a fighter and in this exclusive interview with Flyover Conservatives we dive into what that fight looks like for conservatives in 2021. He is the leader we need today but he can't save America by himself. In this interview our main goal was to find out what WE THE PEOPLE can do to help save our own country.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
General Flynn's Site to Join the Fight with Him:
https://www.americasfuture.net/
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