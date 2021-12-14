Steve Kirsch: Incomprehensible Conspiracy To Push Deadly Vax (Part 1)

Steve Kirsch is Executive Director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation

https://stevekirsch.substack.com | https://vacsafety.org





He drops a bombshell in this interview:

* Could Omicron be the cure for ’rona?

* If so, that would explain why governments are cutting off world travel to prevent it from spreading.

* Natural immunity is the only permanent solution — and vaccines simply can’t replace the human immune response.





The full interview is linked below.





Health Ranger Report | 3 December 2021

https://www.brighteon.com/94c8953a-f615-45e1-93e1-40899e3e1865





Accompanying article by Mike Adams:

• Could Omicron Be The Cure For Covid? Highly Infectious Strain With Mild Symptoms Could Deliver Worldwide Natural Immunity, Make Vaxxes Obsolete