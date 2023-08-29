Create New Account
Hairy caterpillars on the rampage against my potato plants in my survival garden, in Perth MVI_4102
36 views
Published 18 hours ago

With spring fast approaching, these 32 tubs of potatoes are at about their peak in health and glow, with fierce sun and dry conditions around the corner. Meanwhile, the hairy caterpillars are waxing fat, rampaging among the stems and leaves, laughing at my efforts to produce tubers.

nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomemulchcomposthumuscold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertilisergrub damagehairy caterpillars

