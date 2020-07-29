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What are we trusting in?
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1 view • July 29, 2020
Proverbs 3:5-6 says we are to 'Trust in the Lord with ALL our heart and lean NOT unto our own understanding; in ALL our ways, acknowledge Him and He shall direct our paths". In this video, I discuss this and how it pertains to our world today.
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