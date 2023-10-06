Prophetic Warnings: Transhumanism & War

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warnings-transhumanism-and-war/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I saw a very large woman who reminded me of The Statue of Liberty..... however, she wasn't the same..... just similar in stature, and height.
I then saw something written on the outside of the her arm, written vertically. in large, bold letters: "LADY OF JUSTICE""
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.