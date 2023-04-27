CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Censorship and Political Control

Create New Account
April 27, 2023: This week I share a short monologue touching on some current events including status of Bill C-11, the Public Service strike, Tucker Carlson’s sudden exit from Fox News, CCP’s financial influence on Canadian elections, BC’s Bill 36 and the National Citizens’ Inquiry. 

For more on the National Citizens Inquiry, visit: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

For more on BC’s Bill 36, visit:  https://www.cssem.org/bill36

For more on the Public Service strike, visit: 

https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/psac-demanding-up-to-47-per-cent-increase,-costing-taxpayers-9.3-billion


