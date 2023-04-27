CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Censorship and Political Control

April 27, 2023: This week I share a short monologue touching on some current events including status of Bill C-11, the Public Service strike, Tucker Carlson’s sudden exit from Fox News, CCP’s financial influence on Canadian elections, BC’s Bill 36 and the National Citizens’ Inquiry.
For more on the National Citizens Inquiry, visit: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca
For more on BC’s Bill 36, visit: https://www.cssem.org/bill36
For more on the Public Service strike, visit:
https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/psac-demanding-up-to-47-per-cent-increase,-costing-taxpayers-9.3-billion
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.