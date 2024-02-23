Robert Hur to testify over bombshell special counsel report on Joe Biden

Sky News Washington Correspondent Annelise Nielsen says Democrats are already spinning the special counsel report on President Joe Biden – labelling it as “gratuitous” and “inappropriate”. Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was responsible for a report on Joe Biden over his handling of classified documents, will testify before a Republican-led House Judiciary Committee. The report was damning, describing Joe Biden as an “elderly man with poor memory”. “What’s likely to happen here when he does testify to Congress is that they will ask him specific questions around what Joe Biden has countered after this report,” Ms Nielsen told Sky News host James Morrow. “This is going to be absolutely a point of viewing for anyone watching this election race.”







