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Spontaneous Abortions Skyrocket: Genocidal Demons Focus On Global Depopulation
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20 views • February 12, 2022
Mother of three, co-founder of the Health Freedom Summit, and a fierce fighter against the oppressive and unjust mandates, Alanah Newman joined the Stew Peters Show on Friday to discuss the rising infertility rate, the mRNA shot, and her focus to break through the mass formation that plagues our society.
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