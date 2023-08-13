Create New Account
CRAZY: Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, UN "Messenger of Peace" Jane Goodall
Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, UN "Messenger of Peace", Jane Goodall, advocates reducing the global population down to 450 million—a 95% reduction from today's population:

"We cannot hide away from human population growth. Because, you know, it underlies so many of the other problems. All these things we talk about wouldn't be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago."

We need to STOP WEF, UN Crazy people!

Source: Twitter/X - Wide Awake Media - @wideawake_media

united nationsdepopulation agendaworld economic forumwide awake media

