CRAZY: Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, UN "Messenger of Peace" Jane Goodall

Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, UN "Messenger of Peace", Jane Goodall, advocates reducing the global population down to 450 million—a 95% reduction from today's population:
"We cannot hide away from human population growth. Because, you know, it underlies so many of the other problems. All these things we talk about wouldn't be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago."
We need to STOP WEF, UN Crazy people!
Source: Twitter/X - Wide Awake Media - @wideawake_media
For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com
Share - Subscribe - Comment Below
Thank you for watching
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.