A MORTICIAN EXPLAINS WHY 🖼 THIS PHOTO DOESN'T MAKE SENSE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
214 views • 1 day ago

This Morbid Monday was sparked by a photo connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case that was recently released and immediately sparked a lot of questions. People started asking the same thing over and over.... is this what they think it is, or is something else going on here?


When images involving death start circulating online, I tend to get tagged aka "summoned". And honestly, my morbid little heart loves that people think of me when they want someone to weigh in through death science instead of panic.


So… here goes nothing.


This episode isn’t about rehashing the Epstein case or chasing theories. It’s about how death is documented, how the human body actually behaves after death, and why certain images raise more questions than they answer.


Along the way, I also share personal experience from inside a correctional facility on a death call — because understanding how tightly controlled and documented those environments are matters when we talk about what should exist versus what we’re shown.


I’m a mortician. I’ve stood in rooms where deaths are documented down to the minute. I’ve seen what gets photographed, what gets preserved, and what gets questioned later... and I believe that perspective matters here. I hope you do too!


Topics include mortuary science, post-death changes, and why some high-profile deaths never feel fully settled for EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES. Disclaimer: I do show a photo of the Jeff man SLEEPING there peacefully on that metal table, please don't be upset magical youtube person who will inevitably see this video. He's just resting his eyes I SWEAR.


If this kind of death-science deep dive is your thing, don't forget to like and subscribe! We do Morbid Mondays every Monday and I'd love to have you back next week!


#mortician #educational #funeralservice #mortuaryscience #coroner #epsteinfiles #deathscience #laurenthemortician #prison #storytime


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9exzWqnuPmg

Recent News
Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Laura Harris
Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Laura Harris
Cannabis-linked vomiting syndrome skyrockets among young adults, study warns

Cannabis-linked vomiting syndrome skyrockets among young adults, study warns

Patrick Lewis
A nation's breaking point: Massive fraud case embodies epidemic of distrust

A nation’s breaking point: Massive fraud case embodies epidemic of distrust

Willow Tohi
UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

Cassie B.
Surviving winter's chill: A practical guide to staying warm when the power goes out

Surviving winter’s chill: A practical guide to staying warm when the power goes out

Zoey Sky
