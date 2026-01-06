A MORTICIAN EXPLAINS WHY 🖼 THIS PHOTO DOESN'T MAKE SENSE

This Morbid Monday was sparked by a photo connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case that was recently released and immediately sparked a lot of questions. People started asking the same thing over and over.... is this what they think it is, or is something else going on here?





When images involving death start circulating online, I tend to get tagged aka "summoned". And honestly, my morbid little heart loves that people think of me when they want someone to weigh in through death science instead of panic.





So… here goes nothing.





This episode isn’t about rehashing the Epstein case or chasing theories. It’s about how death is documented, how the human body actually behaves after death, and why certain images raise more questions than they answer.





Along the way, I also share personal experience from inside a correctional facility on a death call — because understanding how tightly controlled and documented those environments are matters when we talk about what should exist versus what we’re shown.





I’m a mortician. I’ve stood in rooms where deaths are documented down to the minute. I’ve seen what gets photographed, what gets preserved, and what gets questioned later... and I believe that perspective matters here. I hope you do too!





Topics include mortuary science, post-death changes, and why some high-profile deaths never feel fully settled for EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES. Disclaimer: I do show a photo of the Jeff man SLEEPING there peacefully on that metal table, please don't be upset magical youtube person who will inevitably see this video. He's just resting his eyes I SWEAR.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9exzWqnuPmg